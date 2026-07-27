Rohit Pawar alleges MPSC FDA recruitment paper leak

Rohit Pawar has also demanded an immediate investigation, claiming the person involved in setting the paper had been compromised. (File Photo)

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Monday alleged that the question paper for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission’s (MPSC) Drug Inspector recruitment examination under the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was leaked, and demanded an immediate investigation, claiming the person involved in setting the paper had been compromised.

Addressing a press conference, Rohit Pawar said the recruitment notification was issued on July 29, 2025, and the examination was held on March 22 this year, with around 44,500 candidates appearing. Results were declared on June 12, followed by a provisional merit list on July 22, in which 506 candidates qualified and 150 were selected.

Pawar alleged that a coaching institute in Nandurbar had access to a substantial portion of the question paper before the examination.