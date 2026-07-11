Television actor Rohit Chandel arrested under POCSO Act over alleged stalking of 16-year-old

A case has been registered against the 29-year-old actor Rohit Chandel under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (Rohit Chandel/FB)

Television actor Rohit Chandel has been arrested by the Mumbai Police after he was accused of stalking, repeatedly calling, harassing and assaulting a 16-year-old girl in the city’s eastern suburbs.

A case has been registered against the 29-year-old actor under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police have also invoked Sections 78 (stalking) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the report said.

Chandel was arrested from his Dahisar residence on Friday and produced before a special POCSO court, which remanded him to police custody for further investigation, The Times of India reported.

According to the complaint, the actor allegedly made repeated phone calls to the minor using his personal number as well as several other mobile numbers, leading to continuous harassment.