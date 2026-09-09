Rohan Parikh: From London to the centre of BKC’s ‘PMO ID’ case

At 24, Rohan Premal Parikh has studied in London, completed a BSc in Mathematics and Science and developed an interest in drone technology. On Monday, the young businessman found himself in police custody after allegedly using a suspect Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) identity card to enter Jio World Plaza in BKC, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the area.

Parikh, who works as a share broker, had arrived at the premises with his friend Prathamesh Ganesh Bagul, 26, and his personal security guard, Dilip Rajaram Kunde, 49, a retired Army personnel from rural Nashik. Kunde, who retired from the Army around a decade ago, had been working as Parikh’s bodyguard.

Kunde was carrying a licensed revolver and six live cartridges when the trio entered the premises, police said.

Parikh’s background in drone technology is now among the aspects being examined by investigators as they try to establish why he was carrying an identity card identifying him as a PMO official.

“He has studied in London and is into drone technology. We are investigating whether someone took advantage of this and duped him or whether there was some other reason for him carrying the fake card,” a Crime Branch officer said.

The identity card allegedly identified Parikh as a Grade C official of the PMO and mentioned his association with drone technology.

Police said Parikh, Bagul and Kunde entered Jio World Plaza around 4.50 pm on Monday. During a security check, one of them allegedly produced the identity card and claimed an association with the PMO. Security personnel alerted the police, following which investigators traced Parikh through CCTV footage and the vehicle used by the three men.

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A police team reached Parikh’s residence in Khar later that night. He was present at home and, according to the police remand application, told investigators that Kunde and Bagul had accompanied him. Parikh was subsequently detained, while Kunde was arrested from Kalyan. Bagul, who has been Parikh’s friend for the past few years, has been named as an accused and is currently absconding.

Defence: ‘He was himself duped’

Parikh’s lawyers, however, told the court that he was himself a victim of fraud and had genuinely believed for nearly two years that he was associated with the PMO.

According to the defence, Parikh was contacted in 2024 by a man identifying himself as Tarun Gupta, who offered him an advisory role with the PMO. He allegedly received communication relating to a “Defence Acquisition Policy” and was subsequently sent an offer letter, an identity card and a letter purportedly signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The defence claimed that Parikh also received an email purportedly from an Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister, making the communication appear genuine to him.

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His lawyers said Parikh did not receive a physical copy of the alleged PMO identity card but was sent a screenshot identifying him as a PMO employee, which he relied upon.

The defence further claimed that Parikh had been instructed to keep a personal security guard from December 2024 and had retained one since then. They argued that he had unknowingly impersonated a government official after being misled about his association with the PMO.

Explaining his presence at Jio World Plaza, the defence said Parikh had visited the premises for personal work. He had a back problem and had gone there to purchase perfume for his fiancée, his lawyer told the court.

“Parikh’s visit to Jio Mall was totally private and, as disclosed by the police authorities, nothing to do with the PM’s visit today,” advocate Satish Maneshinde said in a statement.

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Police, meanwhile, are examining CCTV footage, mobile phones and digital communications to establish the origin of the identity card and Parikh’s movements. Investigators are also looking into the circumstances in which Kunde, whom Parikh had hired as a security guard, was carrying the firearm.