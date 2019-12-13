Mumbai activist wins international humans rights award

Chaurasiya is the co-founder of Mumbai-based NGO Kranti. Kranti empowers girls and young women between 12 and 20 years of age through education. (Source: globalteacherprize.org) Chaurasiya is the co-founder of Mumbai-based NGO Kranti. Kranti empowers girls and young women between 12 and 20 years of age through education. (Source: globalteacherprize.org)

Robin Chaurasiya, a women’s rights activist, has won this year’s Franco-German Prize for Human Rights and the Rule of Law. The award, given by France and Germany to human rights defenders around the world since 2016, was announced on December 10 — the International Human Rights Day — and presented to Chaurasiya Thursday.

Chaurasiya is the co-founder of Mumbai-based NGO Kranti. Kranti empowers girls and young women between 12 and 20 years of age through education. The participants are recruited among victims of sexual trafficking and children of sex workers, mainly from Kamathipura, the red-light district of Mumbai. Chaurasiya has also worked against human trafficking in Uganda.

Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany, Dr Juergen Morhard and Consul General of France in Mumbai, Sonia Barbry, presented the award at the ceremony. Barbry said, “The true champions defending human rights often go unnoticed and encounter a lot of hurdles in their path. The prize is a means for both our countries to express our gratitude and recognise the determination and hard work that goes behind keeping the basic human rights alive and meaningful.”

“…We celebrate Robin’s courage and efforts towards the cause of sex workers and their children by imparting education and enabling social integration and rehabilitation,” said Morhard.

