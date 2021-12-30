Robbers kill SBI bank peon, loot Rs 2.5 lakh in Dahisar

Two armed robbers, wearing surgical masks, barged into the State Bank of India’s (SBI) Dahisar (west) branch and shot dead a 25-year-old peon before looting Rs 2.5 lakh from the cashier on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 3.26 pm at the bank located less than a kilometre from Dahisar Railway Station, on the ground floor of Gurukul CHS on Jaywant Sawant Road.

The bank did not have a security guard posted on the premises.

“Around eight employees, a majority of them women, were present on the premises at the time,” said an officer.

As the robbers barged in, Sandesh Gomane, who worked as a peon on a contractual basis, got up and was shot within seconds by one of the accused who was hiding a pistol behind his bag. The bullet hit Gomane in the chest and he fell on a chair.

A bank official, requesting anonymity, said, “A witness said that after shooting Gomane, the robber was seen trying to pacify others, telling them that he will survive and advised them to take him to hospital.”

The accused then pointed the pistol on the rest of the staffers and asked them to direct him to the locker. “One of them went up to the cashier and looted Rs 2.50 lakh in cash,” said Pravin Padwal, additional commissioner, north region.

Gomane was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. He had started working for the bank eight months back and lived in Kargil Nagar in Virar (east). A native of Chiplun, he is survived by his parents and two brothers.

Asked why the bank did not have a security guard, an official, on condition of anonymity, said, “It is a small branch and the maximum bank balance here is Rs 5 lakh. There is a government policy that no banks which have cash balance of less than Rs 5 lakh have to hire a security guard.” The SBI, however, did not release any official statement on the incident.

Meanwhile, the police have formed special teams from different police stations to track the accused.