Robbers dig up hole in farm in Rajasthan to hide jewellery stolen from Ghatkopar

THE GHATKOPAR police has nabbed two men from Rajasthan for allegedly committing theft at a jewellery store in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai. The police said the two persons had stolen cash, gold and silver ornaments worth nearly Rs 46 lakh from the store and fled. Later they dug up a hole in a farm in Rajasthan to hide the stolen goods of which some of them have been recovered.

According to police officials, the accused have been identified as Bhairon Singh Bhawar Singh Dasana (23) and Bharat Singh Jalam Singh Chauhan (20). They are from Rajsamand in Rajasthan.

The police said the break-in took place on the night of September 20.

“Dasana had previously worked at the jewellery shop and as he was aware of everything inside the store, he hatched a plan accordingly,” said an officer.

It is a one plus one structure, said an investigator adding, the two initially climbed the structure and entered the store by breaking open the window of the first floor.

“Soon after they stepped inside, Dasana removed the socket of the CCTV cameras installed inside due to which the cameras stopped working and we did not have any clue,” said a police officer.

The two then escaped with Rs 3.5 lakh cash, gold and silver jewelleries following which a case was registered in the afternoon on September 21. With no clue on the suspects, the police believed that it was an insider’s job after which they enquired with the workers of the shop and subsequently asked for the list and the photos of former employees.

“A team was then deputed to check the CCTV footage of the cameras installed nearby when we saw that one of the former employees, Dasana, could be seen loitering around the area at the same time when the theft took place,” said an officer. The police officials started scrutinising his call data record and as his phone was switched off, the investigators could not get the exact location of Dasana. “As we had his native place’s address, we just sent some officials there to check whether he had come there. However, as his relatives said he did not come home, some informers were tasked to monitor him. Later we got a tip-off that they were staying in a hotel some 40-50 kilometres from there,” said an investigator.

The police laid a trap at the hotel and caught hold of him. Chauhan was also staying with him. When Dasana revealed Chauhan’s role in the crime, both the accused were produced in court there and brought to Mumbai on transit remand. Chauhan works for a jeweller in Navi Mumbai.

“We have recovered 119 grams of gold, 11.313 kg silver and Rs 4,000 from Dasana. While 74 grams of gold, 4.707 kg of silver and 4000 cash was seized from Chauhan,” said an officer.