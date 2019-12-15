Roads connecting Char Dham yatra to be laid by Dec 2020: Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari was speaking at SIES Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswati National Eminence Award event, on Saturday. (File) Gadkari was speaking at SIES Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswati National Eminence Award event, on Saturday. (File)

Union transport Minister Nitin Gadkari Saturday said that by December next year, roads connecting Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Gangotri will be laid, allowing pilgrims to take ‘Char Dham’ yatra throughout the year. He said contracts worth Rs 12,000 crore have been awarded for the same after a Switzerland-based expert was consulted for the project.

Moreover, a Mumbai-Delhi green highway will also be built in the next couple of years, reducing the distance between the cities by 120 km, the minister said. “One will be able to reach either Delhi or Mumbai in nearly 13 hours, for which 60 per cent of work has been awarded. The route passes through backward tribal areas of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana. Through this alignment, we have also saved Rs 16,000 crore on land acquisition cost,” he said.

Gadkari was speaking at SIES Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswati National Eminence Award event, on Saturday. He said in coming years, cars manufactured from Gurgaon will be exported to Bangladesh and Myanmar. Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand will also be connected to Manasarovar soon, he added.

“…The cleaning and beautification work on Ganga should be completed in one year,” he said, adding that he has awarded contracts worth Rs 17 lakh crore in the past five years.

On the occasion, Gadkari was conferred the national eminence award, along with founder and chairman, Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti, Dr DR Mehta, scientist and chairman National Academy of Sciences, Dr Manju Sharma, Acharya Mahamandal-eshwar Swami Avadeshanand Giri from Haridwar and China-based Sanskrit scholar professor Huang Baosheng. Baosheng was represented by Chinese consul general Tang Guocai.

