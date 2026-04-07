All Mumbai roads to be concretised by May 2027: Civic chief Ashwini Bhide

In order to make the roads of Mumbai free from potholes, the BMC in 2022 had mooted the proposal of concreting 700 km of roads in two phases.

Written by: Pratip Acharya
2 min readMumbaiUpdated: Apr 7, 2026 09:42 PM IST
Mumbai's Municipal Commissioner Ashwini BhideMumbai's Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide. (Source: File)
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In a review meeting of the ongoing road concretising works, Mumbai’s Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide said that the first phase of road concretising which comprises around 300 km of the roads will be completed by December 2026, while the second phase of roads that comprises a stretch of 391 km will be finished by May 2027.

This was Bhide’s first review of the ongoing road works after she took over as the civic chief of Mumbai.

In order to make the roads of Mumbai free from potholes, the BMC in 2022 had mooted the proposal of concreting 700 km of roads in two phases. The idea was the brainchild of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was then chief minister.

“There will be no extension of deadline that will be given to the contractors as the work needs to be completed by the given timeline. The quality of the roads needs to be maintained and information for real time updates should be uploaded in the civic body’s dashboard,” Bhide had said the meeting.

According to the BMC’s dashboard, 72 per cent of the total number of roads have been completed, while 14.6 per cent are currently under progress and 13.1 per cent are roads where the work is yet to be started.

Alongside Bhide, the meeting was also attended by Mayor Ritu Tawde and BJP MLA and chief of the party in Mumbai, Ameet Satam.
Following the meeting, Satam said that owing to the owing concreting work, the BMC has recorded a steep decline in expenditure incurred to mitigate potholes in Mumbai’s roads.

“The spending stood at Rs 202 crore in 2023–24, which dropped to Rs 156 crore in 2024–25, a 23% reduction. In 2025–26, the expenditure further declined to Rs 89 crore, marking a 43% decrease from the previous year. For the current year, the pothole repair tender is expected to be around Rs 44 crore, reflecting a further 50% reduction,” said Satam.

Pratip Acharya
Pratip Acharya

Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai. Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in: Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting. City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region. Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis: National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019. State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019. Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis. Experience Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies: Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014). Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express. Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More

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