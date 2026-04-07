All Mumbai roads to be concretised by May 2027: Civic chief Ashwini Bhide

In a review meeting of the ongoing road concretising works, Mumbai’s Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide said that the first phase of road concretising which comprises around 300 km of the roads will be completed by December 2026, while the second phase of roads that comprises a stretch of 391 km will be finished by May 2027.

This was Bhide’s first review of the ongoing road works after she took over as the civic chief of Mumbai.

In order to make the roads of Mumbai free from potholes, the BMC in 2022 had mooted the proposal of concreting 700 km of roads in two phases. The idea was the brainchild of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was then chief minister.