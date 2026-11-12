Is road sweeping adding to Mumbai’s air pollution? A court panel says yes

Dust kicked up by vehicles on unpaved highway shoulders is a “critical emergency” for air quality, road safety and public health across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), a Bombay High Court-appointed High-Powered Committee has said, directing road-owning agencies to identify such stretches and pave or stabilise them.

It also recommended withholding demolition and redevelopment permissions until “a comprehensive, end-to-end Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste disposal plan is locked in” by developers.

In its latest report, dated September 29 and made available earlier this month, the committee called for “proactive pre-winter preparedness” against pollution, as the flood prevention and desilting civic bodies undertake before the monsoon.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Standard road design may allow unpaved shoulders so water can drain and seep away, the committee noted, but the region’s air quality problems, rapid urbanisation and heavy traffic called for an immediate rethink to curb dust. This is “not merely a road concern”, it said.

The report came on an application by Stalin Dayanand of NGO Vanashakti in a public interest litigation the High Court began on its own in 2023 over worsening air quality in the region.

In January, citing inadequate monitoring by authorities, the court set up a committee of retired Himachal Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Amjad A Sayed, a former Bombay High Court judge, and retired Bombay High Court judge Anuja Prabhudessai.

On October 30, the court ordered the committee’s reports shared with the parties and asked authorities to let their “work speak”. The panel’s preliminary report in February flagged vehicle emissions.

Story continues below this ad

Dust from highway shoulders

On field visits, the committee found severe dust pollution from vehicles using unpaved shoulders and side strips, particularly around the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority and logistics corridors. Several highways and main roads had unpaved shoulders over a metre wide.

Manual sweeping only made it worse, it said, repeatedly throwing settled dust back into the air.

It directed agencies including the National Highways Authority of India, the state Public Works Department, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation to immediately map these stretches along main routes and pave, compact or firm them up by chemical or mechanical means.

Where that isn’t technically feasible, vehicles, particularly heavy ones, should not be allowed to drive or park there, the panel said. It also directed weekly deep cleaning and road washing.

Story continues below this ad

AI cameras to track polluting vehicles

The committee asked authorities to use existing CCTV networks, e-challan systems and toll data to identify polluting vehicles and penalise repeat offenders. It also flagged unauthorised parking of heavy vehicles as a source of congestion and dust.

The Transport Department told the committee it was tightening enforcement through the PUCC 2.0 pollution-certificate system and AI-based CCTV cameras that detect traffic violations, polluting vehicles, overloaded dumpers and number plates hidden by mud.

Amended Central Motor Vehicles Rules will make mechanical load covers mandatory for dumpers and tippers from April 1, 2027, the report noted.

MMRDA pulled up over Sewri site

The committee expressed “strong displeasure over a verified compliance failure at the Sewri Site” of the MMRDA. Citing photographs of unused construction material dumped there, it said, “despite explicit email correspondence and photographic evidence, MMRDA failed to demonstrate effective remedial action at the location.”

Story continues below this ad

“The Committee made it clear that Municipal Corporations and Urban Local Bodies cannot bear the burden of cleaning dust and debris generated from MMRDA project sites,” the report said, adding that “administrative inaction for an organisation with ample financial and enforcement capacity is unacceptable and will be viewed seriously.”

The panel issued similar directions to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority, MHADA and CIDCO. Using private developers and contractors could not dilute accountability, it said. “The contractors, developers, architects, site supervisors, project engineers, and authority officers must be held personally liable and responsible for compliance.” It also called for tracking construction debris and better coordination among agencies to implement its directions.