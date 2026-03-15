Road rage in Malad: 27-year-old biker beaten to death after argument with car driver

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A 27-year-old biker was allegedly beaten to death in a road rage incident by a car driver and his associate following an argument while both were driving on Link Road in Malad (West) on Saturday.
The Bangur Nagar police have registered a case of murder against the accused, identified as Satyendra Gupta and Sunil Pal. Both were arrested on Saturday afternoon and produced before a court on Sunday.
According to police, the deceased, Sharik Ansari (27), ran a multimedia company, All India Growth, in Malad (West). He lived with his parents and two younger brothers in the MHADA area of Malwani, Malad (West).
Ansari had left his house around 11 am on Saturday for business-related work on his motorcycle. Police said he allegedly got into an argument with the driver of a WagonR car following a minor collision near Infinity Mall on Link Road in Malad (West).
The argument soon escalated into a physical altercation. The car driver Gupta and his associate Pal allegedly assaulted Ansari using a heavy and a sharp object, causing serious injuries to his chest, neck and abdomen, a police officer said.
Passersby intervened after seeing Ansari bleeding and informed the police. An auto-rickshaw driver rushed the injured man to a nearby private hospital, the officer added.
During the inquiry, police learned that Ansari had allegedly smashed the driver’s side window of the car with his helmet following the collision, which led to the argument escalating into a fight.
The family learned about the incident after police constable Rakesh Mane from Bangur Nagar police station called Ansari’s aunt, Nazneen Ansari, around 1 pm, informing her that he had been seriously injured and admitted to Critical Care Hospital. She then alerted other family members and relatives, who rushed to the hospital.
However, doctors later declared Ansari dead. Subsequently, Ansari’s younger brother, Sahil Shabbir Ansari, lodged a complaint with the police.
Based on the complaint, Bangur Nagar police registered an FIR and booked Gupta and Pal for murder. Sahil Ansari runs a grocery business with his aunt in the Malwani area.
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