Road rage in Malad: 27-year-old biker beaten to death after argument with car driver

The car driver Gupta and his associate Pal allegedly assaulted Ansari using a heavy and a sharp object, causing serious injuries to his chest, neck and abdomen, a police officer said. (File photo/ AI generated)

A 27-year-old biker was allegedly beaten to death in a road rage incident by a car driver and his associate following an argument while both were driving on Link Road in Malad (West) on Saturday.

The Bangur Nagar police have registered a case of murder against the accused, identified as Satyendra Gupta and Sunil Pal. Both were arrested on Saturday afternoon and produced before a court on Sunday.

According to police, the deceased, Sharik Ansari (27), ran a multimedia company, All India Growth, in Malad (West). He lived with his parents and two younger brothers in the MHADA area of Malwani, Malad (West).