Mumbai road project: Eight years on, RCF to get development rights worth crores

EIGHT years after giving up land for a road project in Mumbai, the government-controlled Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (RCF) has now been permitted to avail a construction bonanza as compensation. The move comes at a time when the public sector enterprise has initiated plans to unlock the value of its real estate assets in the financial capital. In 2010, RCF transferred 5.26 lakh square feet land it owned in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for construction of the Eastern Freeway.

While convention at the time was that land transfer between two government agencies took place free of cost, the MMRDA, which was keen to complete the road work in time, entered into a written arrangement with RCF on a suitable compensation. However, no compensation was provided at that time.

Eight years later, RCF has cited the latest state government provisions to demand as compensation 10.52 lakh square feet, or twice the land area surrendered, in transferable development rights (TDR). TDR is floating floor space index that can be utilised elsewhere or traded.

Earlier this month, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis cleared a proposal permitting RCF to avail this TDR, which can either be utilised by RCF for its own for construction activity or monetised through sale. Following the Chief Minister’s go ahead, the state’s Urban Development (UD) department wrote to the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers on June 15 conveying that the PSU can avail the TDR.

Of the 10.52 lakh square feet demanded, the Mumbai municipality has already released 1.78 lakh square feet worth of TDR to the RCF.

Deputy Metropolitan Commissioner Anil Wankhede said the initial release was in lieu of the vacant land surrendered to the MMRDA. The rest of the RCF land acquired (4.37 lakh sq.feet) had been encroached by slums.

While the ministry has written to the state government seeking full compensation including for the encroached land, the state’s UD department has so far maintained that TDR entitlement was limited to 25% of the encroached land. That would bring down the overall TDR benefit to about 4 lakh square feet. “There were 700-odd hutments on this land. The MMRDA had to bear the cost of their rehabilitation. So we feel it is not appropriate for RCF to claim full compensation,” said a source.

But with the acquisition process for the land being completed in 2010 itself, questions are being raised on whether the compensation should also be as per the then prevalent rules. Till November 16, 2016, the norm was to provide TDR equal to land surrendered. It has since been revised to two times the land surrendered. Also it was only on July 7, 2017, that the UD modified Mumbai’s Development Control rules allowing, for the first time, government agencies also to avail TDR in lieu of land acquired for public purposes.

Besides the land surrendered for the Eastern Freeway, the RCF has also demanded TDR worth another 3.52 lakh square feet in lieu of land surrendered to the Mumbai municipality for a road widening project.

This is the first time in the state that a government agency is being compensated for surrendering land for a road project. State government sources expect this to become a precedent. The RCF owns about 800 acres of land in the eastern suburbs. It has plans to unlock the real estate value of close to 300 acres used for non-operational and residential purposes.

