Rlys to run trains with pvt operators, IRCTC to fix fares

THE PILOT project under which the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will take over a Delhi-Lucknow train service, which will in turn rope in a private player to run the operations, will begin this September, with a dynamic fare system to be administered by the Railways public sector undertaking.

Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav, who was in Mumbai for the 64th National Railway awards function, said the move was aimed at taking a “quantum jump” in rail operations. He said the Railways was also studying the feasibility of privatising other sections, such as production units, to private companies.

Yadav said the Railways was following the Chinese-model of inviting private investment in operations.

For the IRCTC-run Delhi-Lucknow service, the Railways will provide maintenance and a loco pilot. Yadav said it will be a new train service, and none of the exiting services would be handed over to private players.

There have been reports that the Railways is planning to privatise two train services under the ministry’s 100-day agenda, and one of them would be the Delhi-Lucknow Tejas.

“Other than this, everything will be the responsibility of private operators. If they want to provide entertainment or anything else, they can provide. Fares will be decided by IRCTC. If they manage to get commuters or not, it is their responsibility,” Yadav said.