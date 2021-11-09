Rly Board Chairman visits Central Railway

Chairman and CEO of Railway Board Suneet Sharma, who was on a visit of Central Railway on Monday, said that the land acquisition process for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train has been restarted and the air-conditioned local train is on their anvil.

Speaking about the AC local trains, Sharma said they will surely come in future and they are deliberating on the fare structure with an aim to increase patronage and improve service, said an official.

While on Sunday Sharma visited Western Railway headquarters and took stock of the work, on Monday he visited Central Railway, travelled in a local train and visited Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station on Monday.

He also visited Heritage Gully where several artefacts are displayed, including Sir Leslie Wilson, the GIP Heritage Electric Loco, other steam and electric locos, coaches and cranes, printing machines etc. of GIP era along with the recently opened ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ in the vicinity.

Sharma inspected the executive lounge “Namah” at CSMT and interacted with a passenger and laid a wreath at Shahid Samrak at CSMT concourse area to pay tribute to 26/11 victims.

Sharma inaugurated the ZDM3 Loco which will be utilized on the sub-Himalayan region of Kangra Valley and Kalka-Shimla Railways. Manufactured by Parel Workshop, it is the 10th locomotive out of 12 under Rolling Stock Program by CR.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, the CR General Manager, accompanied him during the inspection.