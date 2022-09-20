Rivalry among Shiv Sena factions to hold Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park

The Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray is bracing itself for a legal battle to hold its Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) yet to give permission to either the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction or the Eknath Shinde-led faction for their proposed Dussehra rally on October 5

The Shinde faction has received approval from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to hold a rally at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) ground. Even after receiving permission to hold the rally at the BKC ground, the Shinde faction leaders said their first preference is also Shivaji Park and they are also awaiting the BMC’s decision.

The two factions of the Sena have been vying to hold their rally at the Shivaji Park ground, which has been the traditional venue for the Shiv Sena, but at the same time both factions had also applied for separate BKC exhibition grounds for the Dussehra rally as a back up plan

The Thackeray faction has been denied the right to hold a rally at BKC by MMRDA, which said its ground is already booked.

While one part of the ground has been allotted to the Shinde faction, another vacant portion has been allotted to a private company Collins and Events Pvt Ltd, which has already paid the booking amount, said an MMRDA official

The BMC, which is a competent authority for granting permission for Shivaji Park, is yet to give its decision and is taking a legal opinion before granting permission.

The civic body has the option to either give permission to one of the factions of Sena or not give permission to any of the factions.

The Thackeray faction has argued that it should get the permission legally as it had applied first and it is their party that has been holding rallies there on Dussehra for the past few decades.

“We had asked the BMC to give us a written reply of the status on the permission but they have not given. If we don’t get the permission, we will approach court immediately. It should come in a day or two. Uddhav saheb as well as the Shiv Sainiks are firm on having the rally at BKC only,” said a Shiv Sena functionary.

The Dussehra rally has been one of the most important annual events for the Sena since it was founded in 1966 and the Shivaji Park ground or Shivtirth, as the party calls it, has been its traditional venue all these years with a few exceptions – in 2020, the rally was organised virtually because of the pandemic while in 2021, it was held at the Shanmukhanand Hall in Kings Circle.