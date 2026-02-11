Ritu Tawde elected Mumbai’s 78th mayor, to focus on illegal immigrants, Marathi promotion, and city projects

Tawde is the eighth woman mayor in Mumbai and the second BJP mayor to get elected as the first citizen of Mumbai since the post was formally created in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in 1931.(Photo: FB@ritu.tawde184)

The BJP’s Ritu Tawde was elected unopposed as the 78th mayor of Mumbai on Tuesday, amid a hue and cry between the ruling and Opposition parties, and walkouts staged by the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress. Alongside Tawde, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Ghadi was also elected as the city’s deputy mayor.

Tawde is the eighth woman mayor in Mumbai and the second BJP mayor to get elected as the first citizen of Mumbai since the post was formally created in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in 1931.

Taking charge, Tawde reiterated that removal of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the city will find key focus during her term. “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has promised a Marathi mayor, and today I, a Marathi, have taken charge as the mayor in this iconic House,” she said as she commenced her speech.