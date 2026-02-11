Ritu Tawde elected Mumbai’s 78th mayor, to focus on illegal immigrants, Marathi promotion, and city projects

The BMC House witnessed noisy scenes as leaders from the ruling and Opposition sides shouted slogans and the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress staged walkouts.

Written by: Nayonika Bose, Pratip Acharya
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Feb 11, 2026 03:38 PM IST
mumbai mayorTawde is the eighth woman mayor in Mumbai and the second BJP mayor to get elected as the first citizen of Mumbai since the post was formally created in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in 1931.(Photo: FB@ritu.tawde184)
Make us preferred source on Google

The BJP’s Ritu Tawde was elected unopposed as the 78th mayor of Mumbai on Tuesday, amid a hue and cry between the ruling and Opposition parties, and walkouts staged by the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress. Alongside Tawde, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Ghadi was also elected as the city’s deputy mayor.

Tawde is the eighth woman mayor in Mumbai and the second BJP mayor to get elected as the first citizen of Mumbai since the post was formally created in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in 1931.

Taking charge, Tawde reiterated that removal of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the city will find key focus during her term. “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has promised a Marathi mayor, and today I, a Marathi, have taken charge as the mayor in this iconic House,” she said as she commenced her speech.

Tawde also spoke about promoting Marathi. “Although there is a Marathi language department in the BMC, the department will also work further towards promoting the language. The corporation will work and support in promoting the Marathi language, art…we will also build a special theatre for Marathi films, while all theatres will be renovated along the lines of the Ravindra Natya Mandir,” she said.

Emphasising big-ticket infrastructure projects like concretisation and water augmentation plans involving Gargai, Pinjal and Damanganga dams, Tawde said, “The Mahayuti will work towards development of Mumbaikars.”

Besides this, Tawde spoke about special projects like the implementation of several pilot initiatives, such as the zero waste wards, toilet on demand policy, tanker mafia-free Mumbai policy, GenZ internship programmes, fish import export centres, smart traffic priority system, etc.

ALSO READ | Why global city mayors run their cities but Mumbai’s mayor does not

However, amid proceedings, a verbal spat broke out in the House between the Opposition led by the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress over appointing Bhushan Gagrani, the BMC commissioner, as the presiding officer. BJP leaders chanted “Modi Modi” while the Opposition countered by chanting “Thackeray Thackeray”.

Story continues below this ad

“We have many senior corporators in our midst. Shraddha Jadhav has been elected for the seventh time. All the corporators across the parties will work together for the development of the city, but we oppose that the commissioner has been placed on the dais as the presiding officer instead of our senior corporators, which the rule stipulates,” Kishori Pednekar, the leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the House, said.

Corporators from the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction also staged a walkout during deputy mayor Ghadi’s speech. Ghadi was part of the undivided Shiv Sena and had joined the Eknath Shinde-led faction following its split. Later, a group of Congress corporators also staged a walkout, stating that their members were not given adequate space to sit in the House.

Nayonika Bose
Nayonika Bose

Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents. Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T) Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area. Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including: Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft). Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout). Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks. Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration. Tweets @nayonikakb ... Read More

Pratip Acharya
Pratip Acharya

Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai. Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in: Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting. City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region. Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis: National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019. State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019. Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis. Experience Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies: Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014). Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express. Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
India 'buckled under pressure' on tariffs, gave up data control in US deal: Rahul
Kohrra 2 review
Kohrra 2 review: Mona Singh-Barun Sobti show is too much tell, not enough show
Detailing her experience in an Instagram video, the German traveller shared screenshots of WhatsApp conversations with her friends
'I didn't worry for 1 second': German woman loses only credit card in India, saved by friends
SA vs AFG LIVE Score: Follow South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 match happening in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
C Raja Mohan writes: In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
Live Blog
Advertisement