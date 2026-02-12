Ritu Tawde elected unopposed as Mumbai’s 78th mayor amid slogan-shouting, Opposition walkouts

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Ritu Tawde was on Tuesday elected unopposed as Mumbai’s 78th mayor, marking the end of nearly four years of administrator’s rule in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in a session marred by slogan shouting, heated exchanges between the ruling alliance and the Opposition, and walkouts by the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress. Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Ghadi was elected unopposed as the city’s deputy mayor.

Tawde’s elevation brings to a close the administrator’s regime imposed on March 8, 2022, after the general body was dissolved following the deferment of local body elections in Maharashtra. She becomes the eighth woman mayor of Mumbai and only the second BJP leader to hold the post since the mayoral office was formally instituted in the BMC in 1931.

In her first address after assuming charge, Tawde outlined her priorities for the city, reiterating a focus on action against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and promoting Marathi language and culture. “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has promised a Marathi mayor, and today I, a Marathi, have taken charge as the mayor in this iconic House,” she said.

Fadnavis attended the ceremony along with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and senior Mahayuti leaders, including BJP MLA Ameet Satam, Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale and cabinet minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

Tawde also spoke about plans to strengthen Marathi cultural initiatives through the civic body. “Although there is a Marathi language department in the BMC, the department will also work further towards promoting the language. The corporation will work and support in promoting the Marathi language, art… we will also build a special theatre for Marathi films, while all theatres will be renovated along the lines of the Ravindra Natya Mandir,” she said.

The proceedings witnessed tense moments as the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress objected to the appointment of BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani as presiding officer for the session. BJP corporators raised slogans of “Modi Modi”, while Opposition members responded with chants of “Thackeray Thackeray”.

“We have many senior corporators among us. Shraddha Jadhav has been elected for the seventh time. All the corporators across the parties will work together for the development of the city, but we oppose that the commissioner has been placed on the dais as the presiding officer instead of our senior corporators, which the rule stipulates,” said Kishori Pednekar, Leader of the Opposition in the House.

Responding to the objections, Gagrani said that since the civic body had been under an administrator for the past four years, he had been mandated by the state government to preside over the first session. A senior civic official told The Indian Express that while the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act traditionally provides for the outgoing mayor or the senior most corporator to act as presiding officer, a new provision introduced after the imposition of administrator’s rule in 2022 enabled the commissioner to take on the role for the first meeting.

“Since the house is convening after four years of administrator’s rule, the commissioner who was in the role of the administrator took charge of the presiding officer. This new provision was incorporated in the act after the administrator’s rule came into place in 2022,” an official said.

Tensions continued during the session, with Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators staging a walkout during deputy mayor Sanjay Ghadi’s speech. Ghadi, who was earlier part of the undivided Shiv Sena, had joined the Eknath Shinde-led faction after the party’s split.