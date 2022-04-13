Risky commute to Satara school: HC seeks info on problems faced by kids on way to school in Maharashtra districts

The Bombay High Court has asked the Maharashtra government to inform it about the difficulties faced by school children in the state, on the lines of those faced by students from a village in Satara district who had to row a boat across the Koyna dam every day to reach their school, so that required facilities and help can be provided to them.

Even though the court was informed by advocate Sanjeev Kadam, Amicus Curiae in the case, that the Satara children were provided with a motorised boat by an NGO, it said the same was a temporary measure and a permanent solution should be found.

A division bench led by Justice Prasanna B Varale had initiated suo motu PIL in January this year wherein the court took cognisance of a news report about the “adventurous journey” of girls from Khirkhindi village in Javali taluka of Satara district.

The news report referred to the girls’ daily routine as part of which they have to undertake a journey by boat to reach the school. The high court noted the “shocking reality that a small boat is being plied by the girl students themselves. This particular village comes under a protected area. The girl students are supposed to take up the journey in a boat to cross from one end of Koyna Dam to the other end firstly and thereafter, from the other end, a nearly 4 km journey through dense forest. This area is inhabited by wild animals including bears, tigers etc.”

The court had then asked the state government to take all measures to provide necessary assistance to the children and sought affidavits in reply to the plea.

As per affidavit by the Forest Department, after Koyna dam was constructed, project-affected persons (PAPs) in Khirkhindi village were offered alternate accommodation, which many accepted, except the seven families. The affidavit said alternate remedy was available for said families after the court had passed orders for their transfer.

The affidavit filed by the education inspector of the area claimed that there are 18 children pursuing education out of which eight are in standard 8 and above, while 10 are studying at the Zilla Parishad school situated within the village. The school education department said that it will pay travel allowance to the students as per the Right to Education Act to ensure they use safer modes of transport for the commute to the school.

The affidavit filed by the tehsildar added that they had proposed setting up of a hostel for students to reduce their commute. However, parents refused the same. The tehsildar said the office is providing facilities to students to make their travel easier. The court was informed that an NGO has provided motorised boats for daily commute of the eight students –four girls and four boys in class VII to X.

Noting that many students are facing such difficulties in other parts of the state, the HC sought the state’s response and posted further hearing to June 16.