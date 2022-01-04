Rising Covid-19 cases: BMC schools to stop in-person classes

Amid a steady rise in Covid-19 cases in the city, schools run by the civic body will remain closed for Classes 1 to 9 and Class 11 till January 31, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation (BMC) on Monday.

Only students of Classes 10 and 12 will be allowed to attend in-person classes after parental consent as students are currently preparing for the preliminary exams, before the board exams in March-April. Hybrid classes for Class 10 and 12 can be conducted by schools.

Raju Tadvi, BMC’s Education Officer said, “Students in the age group of 15 to 18 will only be called to schools for their vaccination. Teachers will resume fully online classes starting January 4 for Classes 1 to 9 and 11.”

On Monday, Mumbai began the vaccination drive for the 15-18 age group. Vaccination for this age bracket is being carried out at nine jumbo centres with each centre having a capacity to vaccinate 1,500 every day, said Dr Mangala Gomare, Executive Health Officer, BMC.

After a week-long winter break, the civic-run schools had reopened in the city on Monday. However, the schools recorded lower attendance than before.

Over 2,000 civic-run schools had arranged for vaccination of students in the 15-18 age group on Monday. Over 6.25 lakh students from the city are eligible for vaccination.

“We facilitated vaccination of 210 eligible students from our schools. To ensure that all students are vaccinated, a parents-teacher virtual conference was conducted during the weekend,” said Ambarsing Magar, Principal, SG Barve Nagar municipal school.