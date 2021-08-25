Rioting at Byculla jail: Accused gets anticipatory bail

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 25, 2021 3:09:03 am
A 23-year-old booked for rioting at Byculla women’s jail after the death of inmate Manjula Shetye in 2017 was granted anticipatory bail by a sessions court.
The court said that the investigating officer had not mentioned a single ground to arrest or interrogate her in custody and hence she could be given protection from arrest.
It, however, directed her to appear before the court on the fixed day of hearing.
