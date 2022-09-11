scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Rijiju: Judiciary, executive must work together for nation’s development

He was speaking at an event to felicitate Chief Justice of India U U Lalit in Mumbai.

Chief Justice of India U U Lalit being felicitated at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on Saturday. (Express Photo by Pradip Das)

Union Law and Judiciary Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that in order to see India as a developed nation by 2047, judiciary and executive will have to work together as a team.

He was speaking at an event to felicitate Chief Justice of India U U Lalit in Mumbai. “Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India should become a developed nation by 2047, its centenary year of Independence. For this, the judiciary and executive will have to work together as a team. While legislature will do the planning to achieve this goal, it will require the support of the judiciary, which is the custodian of democracy,” Rijiju said.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Among the speakers before Rijiju was the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Dipankar Datta. Using a dialogue from Hindi film Anand, Justice Datta said that though CJI Lalit’s tenure is short, what will always be remembered is how effective and efficient it is. CJI Lalit will be retiring in November after a 74-day tenure.

Rijiju said in a lighter vein that he hopes it would should not be a cause for tension to the government. “Bada hone ke saath, hum ye bhi sochte hai ki government ko tension zyaada nahi dena hai (His tenure should be effective and also hope it should not cause tension to the government),” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...Premium
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetingsPremium
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...Premium
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...

Rijiju said he will extend his cooperation to strengthen the judiciary and the hands of the CJI in achieving it.

More from Mumbai

CJI Lalit, during his speech, recalled his earlier days as an advocate before the Bombay High Court.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-09-2022 at 02:14:32 am
Next Story

Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme | Rs 259 a day not enough, but at least we have a job: beneficiary women

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws
Express Opinion

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws

Premium
VHP hits back at Shazia Ilmi: BJP must come clean on Bilkis convicts issue

VHP hits back at Shazia Ilmi: BJP must come clean on Bilkis convicts issue

Yogendra Yadav’s journey: ‘Cong must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Yogendra Yadav’s journey: ‘Cong must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

6th shooter Deepak Mundi arrested from near Bengal-Nepal border
Moosewala murder case

6th shooter Deepak Mundi arrested from near Bengal-Nepal border

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman
App fraud case

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman

Shikara: The better film about the Kashmir conflict

Shikara: The better film about the Kashmir conflict

Premium
Prince William now owns the Oval cricket ground: here's how

Prince William now owns the Oval cricket ground: here's how

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

Britain has a new monarch. How flags, currency, the anthem will change

Britain has a new monarch. How flags, currency, the anthem will change

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement