Rijiju: Judiciary, executive must work together for nation’s development

Union Law and Judiciary Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that in order to see India as a developed nation by 2047, judiciary and executive will have to work together as a team.

He was speaking at an event to felicitate Chief Justice of India U U Lalit in Mumbai. “Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India should become a developed nation by 2047, its centenary year of Independence. For this, the judiciary and executive will have to work together as a team. While legislature will do the planning to achieve this goal, it will require the support of the judiciary, which is the custodian of democracy,” Rijiju said.

Among the speakers before Rijiju was the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Dipankar Datta. Using a dialogue from Hindi film Anand, Justice Datta said that though CJI Lalit’s tenure is short, what will always be remembered is how effective and efficient it is. CJI Lalit will be retiring in November after a 74-day tenure.

Rijiju said in a lighter vein that he hopes it would should not be a cause for tension to the government. “Bada hone ke saath, hum ye bhi sochte hai ki government ko tension zyaada nahi dena hai (His tenure should be effective and also hope it should not cause tension to the government),” he added.

Rijiju said he will extend his cooperation to strengthen the judiciary and the hands of the CJI in achieving it.

CJI Lalit, during his speech, recalled his earlier days as an advocate before the Bombay High Court.