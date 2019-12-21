Rights of all citizens would be protected in state: Uddhav Thackeray

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur on Friday. (Express photo: Monica Chaturvedi) Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur on Friday. (Express photo: Monica Chaturvedi)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday assured the state Assembly that the rights of citizens belonging to all castes and religions would be protected in Maharashtra.

“Since the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), there is unrest, environment of fear and misunderstandings. Protests are being held across the country against the CAA and violence has also been reported in some places. So, from the floor of the House, I want to urge the people, Opposition parties that there is a need to clear the misunderstandings from the minds of the people. Since last two to three days, I have been holding discussions with many people to ensure law and order in the state,” Uddhav said in a statement.

He added that a protest was held in Nagpur on Friday and he met the delegation and cleared their misunderstandings. “The Supreme Court is yet to discuss whether CAA is as per the Constitution. Some people have a fear in their minds that if CAA is implemented, they will be thrown out of the country. So, I want to assure that the state government will not touch the rights of anyone irrespective of their caste and religion. Their rights will be protected in the state.”

Uddhav urged people not to resort to violence. “The people who are opposing the CAA can protest or organise rallies through a democratic way. I am ready to hold discussions with them. But I appeal to the people not to resort to such behaviour that will dent Maharashtra’s image.”

