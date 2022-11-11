Rift among political parties in Maharashtra responsible for projects going to Gujarat: Sanjay Raut

Even as Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders have blamed the current government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis for the state losing out on mega projects over the last few months, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Friday said the rift among the political parties in Maharashtra was responsible for the loss.

The announcement of Vedanta-Foxconn’s semi-conductor plant in September and Tata-Airbus aircraft manufacturing facility in October in Gujarat had left the state government red-faced and given the Opposition parties, including the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress, ammo to target the ruling alliance.

“The projects have gone out of the state because of the political rift between various political parties and the political instability that got created in the state. Others took advantage of the same, which led to loss for Maharashtra,” said Raut, a member of Parliament, while speaking to The Indian Express. Raut was released on bail on Wednesday after spending three months in the jail.

He further said that all parties should come together for the benefit of the state. “At this time (when the projects are slipping out of the state), for the benefit of Maharashtra, all the parties should come together and raise the voice as a state by keeping their differences aside. Instead of saying that it happened because of previous government or the current one, we should all come together and face it.”

Raut’s statement comes a day after he praised Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Fadnavis even as he steered clear of blaming the deputy CM for key projects worth over Rs 150,000 crore going to Gujarat.

While Uddhav Sena, the NCP and the Congress have been blaming the Shinde-Fadnavis government over the issue, the latter have held the previous MVA government comprising the three parties responsible for the development.