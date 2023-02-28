Ridership of 3.26 cr recorded on AC trains under Central & Western Railway in Mumbai since April 2022

A ridership of 3.26 crore was recorded on AC local trains under the Central and Western Railway (CR & WR) of the Mumbai Suburban Division from April 2022 to February 2023, officials said. With the rise in temperature owing to the approaching summer, more people are expected to take these trains in the coming days.

According to Mumbai WR, before the completion of the financial year, from April 2022 to February 26, 2023, it recorded a ridership of over 2.01 crore, while Central Railway reported a ridership of 1.25 crore during the period.

The ridership under WR was recorded at 6.60 lakh in April, 11.17 lakh in May, 13.44 lakh in June, 14.51 lakh in July, 17.45 lakh in August, 19.99 lakh in September, 22.25 lakh in October, 25.22 lakh in November, 23.84 lakh in December, 24.53 lakh in January and 22.62 lakh in February.

Similarly, under Mumbai CR, the ridership figures are as follows: April (5.92 lakh), May (8.36 lakh), June (11.03 lakh), July (10.79 lakh), August (12.37 lakh), September (13.82 lakh), October (12.74 lakh), November (12.53 lakh), December (12.39 lakh), January (13.48 lakh) and February (11.94 lakh).

The Mumbai CR runs a total of 56 AC train services daily in its suburban section between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan/Badlapur/Titwala routes. Whereas, the Mumbai WR operates a total of 79 AC local services.

The AC trains were put into service following a public interest litigation (PIL) by railway safety activist Sameer Zaveri, who lost both his legs in a train accident in 1989. Zaveri’s PIL in 2008 demanded various preventive measures, including closed-door local trains to ensure commuter safety.

A total of 104 AC services operate in the city and are used by over one lakh commuters each day who pay between Rs 35 and Rs 165 for a one-way commute, and between Rs 650 and Rs 3,150 for a month-long season ticket.

The existing AC rakes were procured by Western and Central Railways from the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai. Meanwhile, an official from Central Railway said the number of AC local train services cannot be increased until they get more rakes. “Every AC local service train makes at least 10 trips in a day. Therefore, these rakes cannot be used for more trips,” an official said.