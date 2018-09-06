Rickshaw puller’s child to get books, uniform after CM push

The 110th Lokshahi Din was organised at the Mantralaya on Wednesday. Residents from Pune, Ulhasnagar, Yavatmal, Pandharpur, Chandrapur, Ambarnath, Shahapur, Panvel, Sangli and Kalyan voiced their problems through a video-conference in front of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and top officials from various departments.

Among those who who took part in the video conference was Arun Khaire, a rickshaw puller from Ulhasnagar. “Chief Minister Sir, you have addressed my problem and gave me justice. I got an opportunity to speak to you directly. I am thankful to you,” said Khaire.

Khaire’s child got admission in Gurukul Grand Union School in Ambarnath under the RTE Act. However, the school did not provide any uniform, textbooks, among other things. He had lodged a complaint with the government. The CM addressed the problem through video conferencing and the principal assured that textbooks and uniform would be given to Khaire’s child by the school.

In another case, Eknath Thombre of Yavatmal complained about not getting the benefit of irrigation well. The CM directed the district collector to sanction him the well under the Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Till now, 1,493 applications have been received in Lokshahi Din, out of which 1,486 have been cleared.

DGP Datta Padsalgikar, Additional Chief Secretary Pravin Pardeshi, Additional Principal Secretary of GAD Bipin Malik, Additional Principal Secretary of Cleanliness and Water Supply Shyamlala Goyal, Additional Principal Secretary of Revenue Department Manukumar Shrivastava and other officers were also present.

