Rickshaw driver held for fleeing with Brazilian student’s bag

THE DINDOSHI police on Friday arrested a 59-year-old auto-rickshaw driver for fleeing with the bag of a 23-year-old Brazilian national who had travelled in his rickshaw from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Kurla to her rented accommodation in Goregaon (east). Her bag contained her ipad, passport and visa.

The incident took place around 5.40 pm on July 11. The complainant, Marina Leao, 23, has come to India to pursue a Masters degree. She was returning home in the rickshaw and as she got down from the three-wheeler, the driver sped away even before she could take her bag. On July 13, the police registered a case of theft under Section 379 of the IPC.

“We sifted through footage of 40 CCTV cameras and traced the accused to Sakinaka,” said Dhananjay Kavde, acting senior inspector of Dindoshi police station. “We have recovered all the stolen valuables,” said Ajit Desai, sub inspector. The accused has been identified as Kanhaiyalal Pal, 59.