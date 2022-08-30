From ‘richest’ Ganesha to one who ‘blessed’ a labour strike, 3 famous Ganpati mandals in Mumbai

1) GSB Seva Mandal

This has been touted as the richest Ganpati, as the idol is decked in gold and silver ornaments each year. The Gaud Saraswat Brahman (GSB) Seva Mandal was established in 1955, and celebrates the festival near King’s Circle in Matunga, central Mumbai

2) Andhericha Raja

Andhericha Raja was set up in 1966 by the blue-collar employees of Tata Special Steel and Excel Industries. Its history is linked with the labour movement in Mumbai. This Ganesh idol is immersed on Sankashta, five days after Anant Chaturdashi. In 1975, during a workers strike, the workers prayed for a favourable outcome to their strike, and upon results, began to immerse the idol at a later date, as promised. The idol is therefore known to fulfill wishes, and is visited by many celebrities.

3) Girgaun Cha Raja

This is yet another of the oldest Ganesh mandals in Mumbai, established in 1928, in the heart of old Mumbai, Girangaon. In 2017, Girgaun Cha Raja was mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat, praising its organisers for their eco-friendly idols.