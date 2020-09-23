Rhea’s judicial custody extended till Oct 6 in drugs case; actor, brother move HC for bail

A special NDPS court Tuesday extended actor Rhea Chakraborty's judicial custody till October 6. (PTI File photo)

A SPECIAL Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court Tuesday extended actor Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody till October 6 in an alleged drugs case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Chakraborty and her brother Showik, meanwhile, have moved bail applications before the Bombay High Court which will be heard Wednesday. Their bail pleas were rejected by the special NDPS court on September 11.

Chakraborty, who has been lodged at Byculla jail since September 9, was produced before the special court via video-conference at 1.40 pm before special judge G B Gurao. With the NCB opposing her release on bail citing reasons, including ongoing investigation, Chakraborty’s judicial custody will get extended every two weeks till she is granted bail.

The bail pleas of Chakraborty and Showik, filed Monday, through senior counsel Satish Maneshinde and advocate Anandini Fernandes, are likely to be heard by a high court bench led by Justice Sarang V Kotwal on Wednesday. In their bail pleas, made on similar grounds as done before the special court, the two have said the NCB had not shown any seizure or possession of drugs from them or mentioned the type or quantity.

Chakraborty had said in her plea that according to prima facie allegations, she had bought drugs for her boyfriend Rajput, who is alleged to have died by suicide on June 14 at his Bandra residence. She said this did not amount to being part of a nexus to invoke Section 27A of the NDPS Act, which pertains to financing illicit traffic and is a non-bailable offence.

The special court, while rejecting bail to Chakraborty, Showik and four others, had said under the section no particular quantity of drug is required to prove the offence.

Last week, while hearing the bail applications of Rajput’s housekeeper Samuel Miranda and two others, a single bench of Justice Sarang V Kotwal sought clarity on the applicability of Section 27 and other sections with the accused claiming that no drugs were seized from them.

The three applications are fixed for hearing on September 29.

The bail application of another accused Zaid Vilatra will be heard by October 1 with the single bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere directing the NCB on Monday to file a reply.

Meanwhile, the special court will also hear an application filed by the NCB Wednesday seeking to record the statement of Showik and Rajput’s cook Dipesh Sawant. The NCB had said that the agency wanted to take further statements of the two in light of facts revealed in the probe since their arrest. Both Showik and Sawant are in judicial custody at Taloja Central Jail and the NCB will need the court’s nod to gain access to them.

