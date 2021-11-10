Court allows Rhea Chakraborty’s plea seeking access to bank accounts

A special court in a recent order allowed actor Rhea Chakraborty’s application seeking de-freezing of her bank accounts frozen during the investigation of the drugs case filed against her by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last year. The court also allowed a plea for the return of her laptop and phone seized during the probe in the case filed last year following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The court said that with no strong opposition from the NCB on her plea seeking the de-freezing of her accounts and Fixed Deposits, it can be allowed subject to conditions including a written undertaking from her that she will make available the balance amount shown in the accounts as and when required during the trial. Her plea had said that she supported herself and her brother from the money from her accounts which were frozen last year.

After a chargesheet was filed against her and 32 others, the trial in the case is yet to begin.

The court recently also allowed a plea filed by an accused in the case seeking to travel abroad for a job. The court directed 23-year-old Abdel Basit Parihar to attend court once in four months.

Rhea was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for allegedly procuring drugs in 2020. The NCB charged Chakraborty with consuming narcotics as well as under Section 27A of The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, which describes the “punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders”. It alleged that Chakraborty was “active member of a drug syndicate”, and that she had procured narcotics for Rajput.

While granting bail to Chakraborty bail in October 2020, the Bombay High Court, however, said she was “not part of the chain of drug dealers”, and “she ha[d] not forwarded the drugs allegedly procured by her to somebody else to earn monetary or other benefits”.