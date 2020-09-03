Rhea Chakraborty case: NCB arrests two more

Meanwhile, the CBI on Wednesday questioned Rhea Chakraborty ’s father Indrajeet and mother Sandhya at the DRDO guesthouse. (File)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing Rhea Chakraborty among others under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, on Wednesday arrested two more Mumbai-based persons.

The NCB claimed the two men — Basit Parihar and Zaid Vilatra — had links with Rhea’s brother Showik and Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda. Showik and Miranda are likely to be called in for questioning by the NCB once the CBI finishes questioning them, an official said.

Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said he did not want to comment on the NCB’s claims. Rhea has said in an earlier statement that she has never used drugs.

The NCB claimed Parihar was in touch with Showik and Miranda. The agency arrested two other men, Abbas Lakhani and Karn Arora, on the intervening night of August 27-28, and seized ‘bud’ from their possession. A “detailed network analysis” led the agency to Lakhani’s links with Vilatra, an official said.

A search of Vilatra’s premises yielded Rs 9,55,750 and foreign currency (US $ 2,081, 180 British Pound, 15 Dirham), an NCB official said. During questioning, Vilatra said he ran an eatery at Bandra, which was not making any money due to the lockdown, the official said.

Vilatra’s questioning led to Bandra resident Parihar, the second arrest on Wednesday. “During his interrogation his links to the Rhea case were found and it is under investigation,” an official said. Apart from the NCB, CBI and ED too are investigating Rhea on various charges.

The ED on Wednesday questioned Rajput’s former business partner Varun Mathur. Mathur had formed a company along with Rajput and another person in 2018. Meanwhile, the CBI on Wednesday questioned Rhea’s father Indrajeet and mother Sandhya at the DRDO guesthouse.

Her father was questioned on Tuesday as well.

