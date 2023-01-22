scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Revolver found on businessman near MMRDA ground on day of PM’s rally, booked

The police said that the businessman, Kantaram Gaikwad, was detained and questioned after he was found loitering suspiciously near the venue on Thursday.

As Gaikwad could not provide any documents related to the revolver, a case was registered against him. (Express Photo)
A 39-year-old businessman was booked on Thursday under the Maharashtra Police Act after he was found in possession of a revolver near the MMRDA ground at BKC during PM Modi’s rally.

An officer said, “He did not try to enter the venue… But after recovering a revolver from Gaikwad near the ground, we took him to the police station for questioning. But he did not give any satisfactory answers.”

As Gaikwad could not provide any documents related to the revolver, a case was registered against him. He was, however, allowed to go after the police served him a notice. “We are trying to identify the motive behind carrying a revolver to the event,” said the officer.

