scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

Revolt this time aimed at finishing off Sena: Uddhav Thackeray

Last month, Sena MLA Eknath Shinde and 39 other legislators revolted against the party leadership, leading to the collapse of the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

By: PTI |
Updated: July 25, 2022 10:34:43 am
Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressing his supporters on Sunday amid ongoing turmoil in Maharashtra (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has said unlike previous rebellions in the party, the revolt this time was aimed at “finishing off” the Sena.

The Sena indulges in politics for Hindutva, whereas the BJP uses Hindutva for its political interests, Thackeray claimed while addressing the Sena workers on Sunday after inaugurating a ward level party office in south Mumbai.

Last month, Sena MLA Eknath Shinde and 39 other legislators revolted against the party leadership, leading to the collapse of the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Shinde was on June 30 sworn in as the chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as the deputy CM.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...Premium
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...Premium
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...
Chhattisgarh: Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudgePremium
Chhattisgarh: Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge

“Unlike the earlier rebellions, this coup is to finish off the Shiv Sena forever. They have hired professional agencies to counter us. This is a battle between money and loyalty,” Thackeray said.

Thackeray, who will turn 62 on July 27, said this time he does not want bouquets on his birthday, but affidavits from the Sena workers that they trust the party and more and more registrations of people as party members.

“The battle is now also taken to the Election Commission of India, claiming they are the original Shiv Sena. We need not just vigour, but staunch support and registration of people as party members,” Thackeray said.

The former chief minister, without taking any name, targeted his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) head Raj Thackeray, who had reportedly said he would consider allowing the 40 Sena rebel MLAs to merge into his party if needed.

“I know there is an offer made to these people. I do not know what type of ‘chemical locha’ (imbalance) is this, but these people have no idea whom they have messed up with,” Uddhav Thackeray said.

Referring to the rebel MLAs, he said, “I do not know what to call you.” To this, the crowd shouted “traitors”.

More from Mumbai

The Sena chief then said, “This is the stamp on their head and they will have to carry it with them wherever they go. They have earned it by their own actions. Despite being representatives of people, they are moving around with protection from the central government.” “The Sena turned ordinary people into extra-ordinary” and that is how these 40 (rebel) MLAs won the election. Now it is time to repeat it with a new set of Shiv Sena workers, he said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?
Explained

What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

Premium
Cracks in Meghalaya ruling alliance after raid at BJP leader's house

Cracks in Meghalaya ruling alliance after raid at BJP leader's house

Days ahead of Commonwealth Games, another Indian athlete fails dope test

Days ahead of Commonwealth Games, another Indian athlete fails dope test

Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge
Chhattisgarh

Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge

Premium
Authorities: 7 hurt in shooting at Los Angeles park

Authorities: 7 hurt in shooting at Los Angeles park

Drinking water to flow in Mumbai’s heritage fountains again

Drinking water to flow in Mumbai’s heritage fountains again

India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: SBI Chairman

India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: SBI Chairman

Premium
All seven seen in video arrested, says Police
Lulu Namaz Row

All seven seen in video arrested, says Police

Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence
Explained

Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence

Premium
Kerala: Congress decides to bring back UDF ex-allies

Kerala: Congress decides to bring back UDF ex-allies

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement