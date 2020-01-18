Revoke action against MU faculty: Fadnavis to Uddhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis (File) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis (File)

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis Friday asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to revoke action against University of Mumbai’s Academy of Theatre Arts director Yogesh Soman for criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Soman was sent on compulsory leave on January 14 after he posted a video on Twitter targeting Rahul Gandhi for his remarks “not Rahul Savarkar”.

Earlier, students of the Academy of Theatre Arts, backed by NSUI and AISF, staged several protests against the professor over his remarks. In a letter to Thackeray, Fadnavis claimed it was unfortunate that Soman was punished for praising Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

“Such incident was not expected when there is a chief minister (in the state) who believes in Savarkar’s ideology. The action should be revoked without falling into any political pressure,” the Leader of Opposition in state Assembly said.

The action, Fadnavis said, has also raised a question whether one should praise iconic figures, such as Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi and Veer Savarkar.

“After Soman praised Savarkar, NSUI (the student’s wing of Congress) staged a protest and he (Soman) was sent on compulsory leave to withdraw their (students’) protest. The action has pained the nationalists,” Fadnavis added.

