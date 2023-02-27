Revitalising post-Covid economy is the first priority: Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais

Maharashtra governor Ramesh Bais on Monday said the state government’s “first priority is to revitalise the post-Covid economy and provide jobs to the youth” and that it had already started recruiting 75,000 employees on the occasion of 75 years of Independence.

“My government is organising 600 job fairs in the financial year 2022-23. MoUs were signed with 45 companies to create 1.25 lakh jobs. Twenty-four project proposals that amount to an investment of Rs 87,774 crore with 61,000 jobs have been approved,” said Bais addressing the joint session of the legislature on the first day of its budget session.

Unlike his predecessor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Bais made his speech in Hindi instead of Marathi. He said the government had signed MoUs with 19 companies for an investment of Rs 1.37 lakh crore at Davos.

Bais said that continuous efforts were being made to achieve the $1-trillion economy.

Claiming that the government had strongly presented Maharashtra’s case in the original suit filed in the Supreme Court about the border dispute with Karnataka, Bais said the government would provide welfare schemes for the Marathi speaking people living in the border areas. “My government also doubled the pension of the legal heirs of the martyrs of the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per month,” he added.

The governor’s announcement is crucial in the wake of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai’s repeated utterances that his state would not cede an inch of land to Maharashtra. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had asked Bommai and his Maharashtra counterpart, Eknath Shinde, not to make any controversial statements.

Against the backdrop of the Opposition’s scathing attack on Koshyari for his controversial statements about Maharashtra’s icons, the governor asserted that the state government would continue to follow the high ideals set by exemplars such as Chhatrapati Shivaji, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and other visionaries and social reformers.

Bais said that new cotton processing units would be set up and value-added benefits would be provided to silk cultivators with the use solar energy under the Integrated and Sustainable Textile Policy 2023-28.

The governor’s speech lauded the implementation of the Jalyukta Shivar Abhiyan 2.0 in about 5,000 villages through the convergence of various schemes. “We will continue the scheme of Galmukta Dharan Ani Galyukta Shiwar (silt free dam, farm with silt) to increase the water storage capacity as well as to improve the soil quality of farm land,’’ he said.

The governor said the government was taking up long, medium and immediate measures to make available sufficient quarters for police staff and would redevelop the police quarters in Mumbai.

He also talked about the implementation of Mumbai Metro Line-11 from Wadala to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The 13-km project would comprise two elevated and eight underground stations.