Revised design for underpass saves MMRDA Rs 351 crore in expenses

THE MUMBAI Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has revised the design of a new underpass to provide signal-free connectivity between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and the Western Express Highway.

The MMRDA claimed that the revision in design will do away with the need for land acquisition, which was necessary according to the old design.

“With the change in design, no land acquisition will be required. Previously, acquisition of land was needed, which would have cost Rs 301 crore,” SVR Srinivas, Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA, said.

According to the revised design, a new two-lane stretch will be constructed that will be partly on stilt and part of it will an underpass.

This will be done by raising the existing Western Express Highway by 2.5 metres. It is proposed for the traffic emerging from International Airport T2 and plying towards Dahisar side (north side).

Excluding the land acquisition cost of Rs 301 crore as per the ready reckoner rates, the estimated expenditure on the project under the previous tender was pegged at Rs 111.04 crore.

With the revision in the design, the cost of the project cost has now been reduced to Rs 60.51 crore, which translates to Rs 50.53 crore in savings for the MMRDA.

The MMRDA has called a second tender with the reduced estimated cost. The first preference will be given to the previously interested bidder, if they don’t agree to work on that cost, the said tender work order will be awarded to the new bidder, said an MMRDA official.