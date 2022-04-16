Review suggests more manpower, separate communication line at Gamdevi police station, inter-locking barricades at Silver Oak

Days after the striking MSRTC employees tried to barge into Silver Oak – the Mumbai residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar – the Mumbai Police Special Branch conducted a security review of the property and submitted a few recommendations to the top brass.

The suggestions included setting up of a proper communication line between Silver Oak and the local Gamdevi police station, increasing the number of staffers at the police station and also using inter-locking barricades to stop outsiders from entering the bungalow.

A senior police officer said that after the incident on April 8, they carried out a security review of the bungalow. The police team went through the sequence of events that led to the incident, the lapses that gave the protesters access to the bungalow and also consulted maps of the structure to come up with recommendations.

“One of the major issues, apart from the protesters getting access, was the time taken by the police to reach Silver Oak even after calls were made to the control room. This was something that upset the Pawar family all the more. Hence, we have recommended that they set up a communication line with the Gamdevi police station so that not much time is lost after an alert is sounded,” an IPS officer said.

The officer added that another recommendation was to increase the manpower at Gamdevi police station so that enough staffers are present at any point to handle large crowds. “While most police stations have a few vacancies, we have recommended that police stations like Gamdevi, which cater to sensitive locations, have all its vacancies filled.”

Further, the review has asked for inter-locking barricades to be set up outside Silver Oak so that people do not have easy access to it. The review also found that the surrounding walls of Silver Oak were high enough to ensure that no one can gain entry from any other place apart from the entry gate.

Besides, an inquiry is being conducted by Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil to look into the lapses that led to the incident. So far, senior inspector of Gamdevi police station has been suspended, the acting DCP of the zone divested of his charge and a full-time DCP has been appointed. The inquiry is still underway and sources said more heads could roll.

So far, 116 people have been arrested in the case by Mumbai Police.

Those arrested include Gunaratna Sadavarte, the lawyer of the MSRTC employees seeking a merger with the state government.