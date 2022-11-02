scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Review pending cases in which lawyers for needy not appointed for years: HC

Justice Sarang V Kotwal, on October 18, was hearing an interim application filed in connection to an appeal moved by a man convicted for raping a minor in August 2019.

The High Court, while condoning the delay, directed the HCLSA to review pending cases in which lawyers are not appointed for years. (File)

THE BOMBAY High Court recently directed its Legal Services Authority (HCLSA) to review pending cases where lawyers have not been appointed for years despite prisoners requesting for the same.

Justice Sarang V Kotwal, on October 18, was hearing an interim application filed in connection to an appeal moved by a man convicted for raping a minor in August 2019.

In October 2019, the man, in his appeal, had said that his financial condition was poor and he was unable to engage a private advocate to file an appeal against the trial court order.

After the High Court Legal Services Authority appointed advocate Mohansinh U Rajput to represent the man in July 2022, he moved an appeal.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...Premium
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...
SUVs to cement mixers, Dalit beneficiaries of TRS scheme stuck with their...Premium
SUVs to cement mixers, Dalit beneficiaries of TRS scheme stuck with their...
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...Premium
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...
How suspension bridges work, and what could have happened in Gujarat&#821...Premium
How suspension bridges work, and what could have happened in Gujarat&#821...

Rajput argued that his client has been in custody since May 28, 2015, and could not take effective steps to file an appeal.

The man also sought condonation of delay of two years and 316 days since August 2019 in filing the appeal.

The High Court, while condoning the delay, directed the HCLSA to review pending cases in which lawyers are not appointed for years.

Advertisement

While the HC said that man “made out a case for condonation of delay” in filing the appeal, it referred to records that showed that he had requested for appointment of an advocate in 2019.

More from Mumbai

“It was unnecessarily kept pending for about more than two and a half years. This definitely causes prejudice to such prisoners. Therefore, the Legal Services Authority of this court is requested to look into this aspect and to review all applications that are pending with it… so that appeals are preferred expeditiously,” the HC said.

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 01:10:38 am
Next Story

SNDT varsity to open centre in Chandrapur district next June

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 01: Latest News
Advertisement