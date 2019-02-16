Review BMC project expenses every three months: Chairperson Yashwant Jadhav

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) standing committee chairperson Yashvant Jadhav said review meetings should be held every three months with the mayor and the municipal commissioner. He made the comments while taking note of poor expenditure and delay in development projects.

Every year, the civic body is criticised for not spending enough on development projects from the funds allocated for them. Jadhav said the civic administration should hold joint meetings with the mayor, municipal commissioner and group leaders of other parties to take stock of projects and expenses.

“At the meetings, we can check how much funds are being used for development and what problems are there in execution of projects,” he said.