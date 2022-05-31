Revenue increases in WR, CR: Mumbai AC locals report rise in ridership and ticket sales after fare cut

The number of tickets for Mumbai air conditioned (AC) local trains sold on the Central and Western Railway has shown a quantum jump after the fares were slashed by almost 50 per cent by the Indian Railways from May 5.

Before the fare cut, the average number of single journey tickets sold for AC trains on both the railway lines Central and Western was just 3,386 per day in April, but is has rose to 12,102 after the cut.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The railway board on April 29 had issued a notification announcing rationalising of single journey basic fare of AC local train services running over Mumbai suburban sections with effect from May 5.

The decision was taken after constant demand from the commuters for reduction in the fare.

In addition to AC locals, single journey basic fare for first class ordinary train services over suburban sections was also reduced.

While the daily average of 1,519 single journey ticket sales in April on Central Railway has gone up to 5,848 in May, as many as 1,867 tickets were sold on Western Railway daily in April, which has increased to 6,254 in May.

The ridership has also increased on both the railway lines and the revenue has also increased despite reduction in fare.

Currently Over 85 air-conditioned local train services are operated on both the Central and Western Railway on a daily basis.

According to railways’ statistics, the average daily ridership of AC local trains on the Central Railway has increased in May to 30,843 from 19,761 in April, while the daily average revenue has also increased to Rs 14,24 lakh in May from Rs 9 lakh in April.

Similarly on Western Railway, the daily ridership has increased to 35,850 in May from 22,033 in April and the revenue has also increased from Rs 10 lakh in April to Rs 16.36 lakh in May.

“There has been a rise in AC local single journey ticket sales by 235 per cent in May as compared to April and similarly, daily average ridership and earning has also increased by 63 per cent and 58 per cent respectively. The increase is a result of reduction of fare in tickets and introduction of additional AC services on the western line from May 16. Earlier, there used to be 20 AC services daily which has been now increased to 32,” said Sumit Thakur, Western Railway CPRO.

The official said single journey ticket sales on the central railway has increased by over threefolds in May and there is even an increase in the ridership and earning by nearly 50 per cent.

“There has been tremendous increase in ridership and earning on the AC local train service. We are currently running a total of 56 AC local train services on central railway, and we are planning to increase AC services gradually considering the overwhelming response from commuters, who are now preferring AC local trains,” said Shivaji Sutar, Central Railway CPRO.