‘Returning my award is a form of protest…which is my democratic right’

Shirin Dalvi, a senior Urdu journalist and former editor of the Mumbai edition of Urdu newspaper Avadhnama, announced last week that she will return the Maharashtra Rajya Urdu Sahitya Akademi award conferred on her in 2011 to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). She speaks to The Indian Express on why she wants to return the award. Excerpts:

You announced that you were going to return the Maharashtra Rajya Urdu Sahitya Akademi award that you won in 2011 for journalistic and literary writing in protest against the CAA. Can you elaborate on the reasons?

The Bill that was passed is clearly unjust to one particular community of the country and this is not right. This goes against the basic values enshrined in the Constitution and has caused a lot of anxiety in the community. We should fight together and ensure that no one plays with our Constitution. It is as part of that fight that I have decided to return the award conferred on me by the state.

Have you already returned the award?

No, I have been busy since I made the announcement. I do not know what the formal procedure is but one of these days I will go and return the citation and the cash award of Rs 10,000 I received it from the office of Maharashtra Rajya Urdu Sahitya Akademi.

What was the reaction that your announcement received?

A lot of people from the community were happy that I chose to protest, especially artists and journalists, who reached out to me and congratulated me.

How much difference do you think returning an award would make? A section, in the past, has criticised the act as a token gesture.

This is a form of protest and protest is my democratic right. There is nothing wrong in what I am doing. You can say that it is a small contribution but it was important. When a forest is on fire, different people try to douse the fire in different ways. Even the smallest sparrow carries a few drops in its beak. Although it may not be enough to douse the fire, it is important that everyone contributes however they can. Maybe my action was like the contribution of a sparrow to a burning forest.

In the past, you have come under attack from the Urdu press when you reproduced the cover of the controversial French magazine Charlie Hebdo. You paper was shut down and you had to go into hiding in 2015. An FIR was also registered against you…

Yes, the Mumbai edition of Awadhnama had to be shut down. In fact, to this day, Urdu newspapers do not carry any of my writings. No one is allowed to publish my articles. There was a website for which I had started writing but that too was shut down by some elements in the Urdu press. These people wanted me out of the Urdu media. Now there is another site where I upload my articles and my audio recordings are uploaded on sound cloud.

What is the status of the FIR that was registered against you in 2015 for ‘fomenting communal trouble’?

In February, the state CID, which was asked to investigate the case, submitted a C Summary Report — case filed due to wrong information — before the court, following which the case was closed. However, certain elements have ensured that I cannot get back into full-time journalism. I have been freelancing ever since.

