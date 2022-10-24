Retreating monsoon wreaks havoc, soyabean & cotton cultivation hit in Vidarbha, Marathwada

The “particha paus” (retreating monsoon) has played havoc with farmers by badly damaging the Kharif crops in Maharashtra. The high-intensity showers, which are increasingly lasting longer have hit the small and marginal farmers most especially in the districts of Vidarbha and Marathwada region.

While admitting that the heavy showers have adversely affected farmers, Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar said, “We have already ordered panchanamas (assessment reports). Once the surveys are done, help will be extended to the farmers.”

Also Read | IMD announces withdrawal of monsoon from Mumbai

However, Sattar categorically ruled out declaring a “wet drought”. The minister, who toured parts of the Marathwada region, said, “I have sought reports from across regions. Based on the data, I don’t see any reason to declare a wet drought. Yet, considering the damage to farmers, especially small and marginal ones the state government will extend all possible help.”

The demand for wet drought has come from opposition leader Ajit Pawar. The demand has got support from Congress president Nana Patole and Shiv Sena (UBT) president and former CM Uddhav Thackeray as well.

Declaration ‘drought’ means loss of crop due to water scarcity; a ‘wet drought’ condition is loss of crop due to excess rains and natural calamities.

The total sown area under Kharif crops this year is 143.09 lakh hectares. Last year, it was 142.70 lakh hectares.

The sowing of Kharif crops begins in mid-June but farmers had to go for second and third sowing due to intense rain spells this time. The return rains are lighter spells in September, which continue till early October. However, the intensity of return rains was much higher and more frequent this year and has continued beyond the third week of October.

Advertisement

The soyabean and cotton-producing districts spread across the Marathwada and the Vidarbha region are among the worst hit. The region also accounts for almost 80 per cent of small and marginal farmers. These two crops are the main Kharif crops cultivated in the state.

Sanjay Pawar, a Yavatmal-based farmer activist said, “The farmers are in crisis as their standing crops have been damaged. How will they repay their loans? How will they earn income with low produce and substandard quality? Unfortunately, the erratic rains have already impacted farmers financially as they had to invest more to cope with recurring rains by going for second sowing of crops.”

Farmers in Vidarbha and Marathwada had turned to soyabean cultivation in hopes of higher returns. The crop had fetched up to Rs 8,000 per quintal last season. Data from the agriculture department show that the sowing area in the current year has increased to 49.09 lakh hectares from 41.43 lakh hectares.

Advertisement

The area under soyabean cultivation in the Marathwada region is 19.57 lakh hectares, while in the Vidarbha region it is 17.31 lakh hectares. Together the regions account for 36.88 lakh hectares under soyabean. Apart from these regions, the cultivation area under soyabean is marginal in the rest of the state.

Similar, the cultivation of another major cash crop – cotton – has also been hit by the prolonged return rain spells and impacted maximum farmers in Vidarbha and Marathwada region.

The area under cotton registered a slight increase during this Kharif season at 42.29 lakh hectares compared with 42.11 lakh hectares last year. Untimely and frequent rain spells have impacted almost 50 per cent of the crop. The cotton sowing in the Vidarbha region is on 17.19 lakh hectares. Whereas, in the Marathwada region it is 13.71 lakh hectares. The sowing area in the rest of Maharashtra is lower.

Raju Shetti, leader of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (a farmers union based in Kholapur) said, “The state government’s apathy towards farmers is unexplainable. Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar dares to say the situation is not too grave as to declare a wet drought. Today, standing crops is washed away. How will farmers sustain themselves? What is their source of income?” He also demanded the resignation of Sattar.

Kishore Tiwari, a farmer activist, said, “If the state government does not intervene then farmer suicide will see a sharp rise. The government should immediately provide them with some financial help.”

Advertisement

“Around 1,112 farmers in the Vidarbha region died by suicide this year. Last year it was 1,180. In 2006, 1,065 farmer suicides had raised an alarm leading to intervention from the Centre, which declared six districts in Vidarbha as distressed. Accordingly, a special package was worked to address the agriculture crisis. While the successive governments have come out with schemes, the reality is that farmer lives and their livelihood has not changed,” he added.