Retirement age of civic medical officers raised

The BMC has decided to increase the retirement age of medical officers who are set to superannuate next year by six months to a year.

The circular, issued by BMC on April 28, states that in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the BMC will need more doctors, and, therefore, it has decided to give an extension in service to them. Officials said that only doctors who were due to retire in the next year may apply for an extension in service three months prior to their retirement date.

“This will be voluntary, and doctors and teachers can decide if they want to opt for an extension,” Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner, said.

The new rule will be applicable to senior medical officers, medical officers of all the main and peripheral hospitals, and medical college teachers.

Currently, the retirement age of doctors at civic hospitals and medical college teachers is 58 and 62 years, respectively.

