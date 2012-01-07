Retired non-teaching staff to get pension regularly

Hundreds of retired non-teaching staff of Mumbai University (MU) can now heave a sigh of relief as they will now be getting their pension regularly. The decision was passed at a Management Council meeting on Friday.

The council also passed a decision to bar entry to MNS activists on varsity campus for three years. Seven MNS activists had assaulted the controller of examination Prof. Vilas Shinde and blackened his face at the universitys Kalina campus on November 30 last year,apparently upset over the leaking of a question paper.

As regards the pension,the pensioners had been complaining that even as it is yet to be revised,they are also being denied their monthly pension at the old rate for past three years.

In November last year,Dilip Karande,a senior senator of MU and member of the management council had written to the Vice-Chancellor (V-C) asking him to intervene in the matter.

All the retired non-teaching staff will get their pensions regularly from the state government. While those staff members who worked on unapproved posts will be paid by the university. The pensioners will be given Rs 5,000 on an ad-hoc basis for time being.

