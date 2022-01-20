25 years on, retired inspector, wife & son among 7 convicted in corruption case

A 70-year-old retired police inspector from Akola, his wife and son as well as his four relatives and friends were on Tuesday sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment by a sessions court in a disproportionate assets case registered against them in 1997.

An FIR was registered at the Civil Line police station by Akola unit of the Maharashtra ACB against then inspector (Class I) Manohar Sonone, wife Rankanya, son Yogesh as well as relatives and friends – Anil Raut, Arun Bangar, Husain Gaffar and Rafique Gaffar – for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets to Sonone’s known sources of income in 1997.

Sonone had allegedly amassed over Rs 11 lakh in cash and valuables taken in the name of his relatives and friends.