Retired central excise superintendent defrauded out of Rs 3.77 lakh in fake gas bill scam in Mumbai

A 73-year-old retired superintendent of the central excise department in Mumbai was cheated out of Rs 3.77 lakh after a cyber fraudster, posing as a Mahanagar Gas Limited official, made him install a malicious application on his smartphone, the police said.

According to the police, the complainant lives in Mulund (East) with his wife. On March 14, he received WhatsApp messages from an unknown number claiming his gas bill was unpaid and warning that his connection would be disconnected by the evening. The message displayed the Mahanagar Gas Limited logo, which made him trust it.

Within five minutes, an unknown person called, claiming to be an executive of the gas company and insisting he update his bill according to new rules. The caller asked him to pay a nominal amount of Rs 12 and threatened to disconnect his Mahanagar Gas connection by evening if he did not update the bill. He agreed to pay Rs 12, according to his complaint.