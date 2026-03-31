Retired central excise superintendent defrauded out of Rs 3.77 lakh in fake gas bill scam in Mumbai

The 73-year-old man in Mumbai received WhatsApp messages from an unknown number claiming his gas bill was unpaid and warning that the connection would be disconnected by the evening.

Written by: Manish Kumar Pathak
2 min readMumbaiMar 31, 2026 01:56 PM IST
cyber crimeThe fraudster insisted that the elderly man pay Rs 12 through an application installed from an APK file.
Make us preferred source on Google

A 73-year-old retired superintendent of the central excise department in Mumbai was cheated out of Rs 3.77 lakh after a cyber fraudster, posing as a Mahanagar Gas Limited official, made him install a malicious application on his smartphone, the police said.

According to the police, the complainant lives in Mulund (East) with his wife. On March 14, he received WhatsApp messages from an unknown number claiming his gas bill was unpaid and warning that his connection would be disconnected by the evening. The message displayed the Mahanagar Gas Limited logo, which made him trust it.

Within five minutes, an unknown person called, claiming to be an executive of the gas company and insisting he update his bill according to new rules. The caller asked him to pay a nominal amount of Rs 12 and threatened to disconnect his Mahanagar Gas connection by evening if he did not update the bill. He agreed to pay Rs 12, according to his complaint.

The caller insisted that the elderly man pay with a debit card. The man received an APK file on WhatsApp and was asked to make the payment through the app. When he attempted to pay using his debit card through the app, the transaction initially failed. Within a few minutes, he started receiving alerts of multiple unauthorised transactions from his bank accounts. In 12 transactions, he lost Rs 1.37 lakh from his savings account and Rs 2.4 lakh from his pension accounts in two hours.

He immediately contacted the cyber helpline number and registered a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal 1930. Later, he visited the Navghar police station in Mulund and registered a case.

Manish Kumar Pathak
Manish Kumar Pathak

Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness. Geographical Focus: Provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of breaking news and investigative matters across Mumbai and the surrounding regions (e.g., Thane, Vasai). Core Authority: His reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial beats, including: Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust. Law Enforcement & Investigation: Reports directly on major police actions, including arrests made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in fraud cases (e.g., MHADA flat scams) and detailed coverage of murder and kidnapping investigations. Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events. Defence & Maritime: Also covers key updates regarding the Indian Navy, including the commissioning of new vessels and strategic defense announcements. Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 31: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments