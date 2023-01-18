scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Retired bank officer tries to update successor details, loses Rs 5.26 lakh in cyber fraud

The fraudster sent a link to her mobile phone, made her download the ‘Quick Support' app and asked her to reveal her bank account and debit card details.

Without submitting a bank statement confirming exactly how much money was siphoned off, the police say, Rs 5,26,585 was withdrawn from the victim’s account. (File)
A 62-year-old retired bank officer was duped of Rs 5.26 lakh by cyber fraudsters under the pretext of updating her heir’s information with the bank.

On January 13, Anushree Panchal, a resident of Malad East, received a call from an unknown number. The person on the line asked Panchal to update her heir’s details with the Indian Post Payment Bank (IPPB). The caller alleged that he was an employee with IPPB and sent her a link to a form in which Panchal filled out her details.

The caller further asked her to download an app called ‘Quick Support’. Panchal shared her bank account and debit card details and she began receiving OTP messages from her bank.

Upon realising that she was being scammed, Panchal alerted her neighbour who got the account closed with the help of the bank’s call centre. Although Panchal had not yet submitted a bank statement confirming exactly how much money was siphoned off, the police say, Rs 5,26,585 was withdrawn from the victim’s account.

On January 14, the Kurar police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under Indian Penal Code sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and Information and Technology Act sections 66 C, (identity theft) and 66 D (cheating by personation by using computer resource).

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 14:37 IST
