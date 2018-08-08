Retired armyman’s wallet containing five debit cards stolen, loses Rs 76,000

A man’s wallet containing 5 debit cards was stolen (Representational) A man’s wallet containing 5 debit cards was stolen (Representational)

A retired Armyman was conned of Rs 76,000 in Kandivali last week after his wallet containing five debit cards was stolen.

The incident took place on July 27 when Dhondiram Jadhav (65), who lives in Kandivali East, was walking from his home in Samta Nagar to the Samta Nagar bus depot.

Police said Jadhav passed through a narrow crowded lane to reach the depot, where he realised that his wallet was missing. Within minutes, the police said, Jadhav received SMS alerts on his cellphone, informing him that five transactions worth Rs 76,000 have been made using his cards. He soon contacted the banks to block his cards.

On July 31, Jadhav went on to lodge a complaint at Samta Nagar police station, following which, a case of theft was registered against an unknown individual under the IPC and the Information Technology Act.

“The complainant told us that since he could not always remember the PIN numbers of the cards, he had written them down in the protective cover in which the cards were stored,” said an officer.

“We have written to the banks asking for details of the transactions and are scanning CCTV footage from the ATMs where the withdrawals were made,” he added.

