Retired Armyman shoots self at naval armament depot

A day before he was to proceed on leave for a month, a 56-year-old guard posted at a Naval armament depot in Trombay allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his firearm on Thursday. The deceased, Kesar Singh, a native of Punjab and a retired Army man, was a guard of Defence Security Corps (DSC) and was deployed at Naval Armament Depot (NAD). Police Inspector H Bankar said, “As of now, no suicide note has been found.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 6) Shahaji Umap said: “Singh committed suicide by shooting himself with a 7.62 mm SLR while on duty.” He added that the incident took place around 11-11.30 am on Thursday. “Singh was deployed for sentry duty on the watchtower at the depot,” Umap added.

An officer said that Singh was due to go on a month-long leave to his native place in Punjab from Friday. He had informed his family — his wife, a son and a daughter — about coming home. On Thursday, he arrived at the armament depot at 11 am as per his duty timing, said an officer.

Around 12 noon, when a supervisor went to the watchtower Singh was posted at, he found him lying on the floor with a bullet wound on his neck, an officer said. “The firearm was upright leaning against a chair while he had fallen down,” an officer said.

The police found that there were two magazines that should ideally have 10 bullets each. “However, he had put 19 bullets in one magazine and just one bullet in the other one. It shows that he had made up his mind to commit suicide,” an officer said. An Accidental Death Report has been registered at Trombay police station.