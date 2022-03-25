Resume old pension scheme for govt employees: Patole to Uddhav

State Congress chief Nana Patole has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that the old pension scheme must be started for government employees.

State employees do not want the self contributory pension scheme as returns work out much lesser than the old scheme, he said.

The old pension scheme was discontinued in 2005. State gazetted officers’ association has also written to the CM on resuming the old scheme. The new pension scheme will affect about 40 of the current officers.