Friday, August 05, 2022

Results out for 271 gram panchayats, Shinde camp claims gains

While polling in 238 gram panchayats – these elections are held without party symbols – took place on Thursday, in 33 gram panchayats, the candidates won unopposed.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 6, 2022 12:44:19 am
According to BJP insiders, of the 238 gram panchayats where elections were held, while the BJP has the lead in 80, the Shinde faction leads in 40. (Express/File)

The results for the 271 gram panchayats polls held across Maharashtra on Thursday were announced on Friday with the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde claiming that the BJP and the Shiv Sena faction led by him have performed very well.

While polling in 238 gram panchayats – these elections are held without party symbols – took place on Thursday, in 33 gram panchayats, the candidates won unopposed.

“The BJP and Shiv Sena have performed very well. Our alliance has taken a good lead to emerge as number one. We contested the elections without much preparations… yet, we excelled. It shows people have supported us wholeheartedly.”

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil added, “The BJP workers have achieved undisputed success in the elections. The BJP continues to hold the first position. If we consider the Shiv Sainiks who have won under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is far ahead of its rivals.”

“This is the first local self-government body election to be held after the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance came to power. People have favoured this new alliance,” he added.

According to BJP insiders, of the 238 gram panchayats where elections were held, while the BJP has the lead in 80, the Shinde faction leads in 40. The NCP has bagged the second position with 53 gram panchayats. While Congress had bagged 22, 47 have gone to the others.

However, a senior Congress leader said, “We dispute these statistics, as gram panchayats polls are not held on party symbols. Even we can claim success in 50 per cent of the seats.”

SEC stays poll process in 25 zilla parishads, 284 samities.

The State Election Commission (SEC) on Friday stayed the poll process in 25 zilla parishads and 284 panchayat samities. The stay comes after the state’s decision to reverse the MVA government’s decision on restructuring of wards.

More from Mumbai

In the statement, the SEC said, “The new dates for the poll process in these local bodies will be notified further.” The decision has been conveyed to district collectors in Raigad, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nashik, Jalgaon, Buldhana, Kolhapur, Parbhani, Hingoli, Beed, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad, Amravati, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Wardha, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli.

First published on: 06-08-2022 at 12:44:19 am

