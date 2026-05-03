Results declared a day before NEET leave many aspirants in Mumbai anxious

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The declaration of the HSC 2026 results a day ahead of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has left a section of aspirants in Mumbai anxious, with many saying the timing has added to pre-exam pressure.
Students preparing for the national-level medical entrance test on Sunday said the release of results has intensified concerns about meeting NEET cut-offs.
Several reached out to counsellors appointed by the Maharashtra State Board for support. One counsellor said many students were worried about their scores and required reassurance, often involving conversations with their families to ensure emotional support.
Another counsellor noted that parental comparisons based on HSC percentages were adding to students’ stress. “With NEET tomorrow, such comparisons are creating pressure. We are counselling parents to support their children rather than add to their anxiety,” they said.
Calling the timing “unnecessary pressure,” Anubha Shrivastava Sahai of the India Wide Parents Association said the results could have been announced earlier or after NEET to help students stay focused.
The State Board, however, defended the decision. Chairman Trigun Kulkarni said there was demand to declare results before NEET and pointed out that supplementary exams are approaching for those seeking improvement. Meanwhile, four of the ten official counselling helpline numbers were found switched off or out of service on the day. Kulkarni said the issue would be reviewed, adding that contact details of over 300 counsellors are available on the Board’s website.
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